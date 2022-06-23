Xbox Series X/S outsell PS5 in Japan for the second time

The Xbox Series X and S have outsold the PS5 in Japan for the second time.

As reported by Famitsu (opens in new tab) earlier this week, both new-gen Xbox consoles have outsold the PS5 for the week beginning June 13. The PS5 has sold a combined 3,035 units throughout Japan over that week, while the Xbox Series X sold 3,272 units, and the Xbox Series S sold a total of 3,423 units in the week.

That's taking into account sales of both the disc-based and Digital versions of the PS5 console, by the way. The former managed to sell a total of 2,371 units over the course of the whole week, while the cheaper all-digital version of Sony's new-gen console shipped just 664 units.

In fact, this isn't even the first time a single new-gen Xbox console has outsold the PS5 over the course of a week in Japan. Just last month in May, it was reported that the Xbox Series S by itself had outsold the PS5 over the course of a week in Japan, posting a total of 6,120 sales compared to the PS5's 2,963.

Widening the scope to focus on the whole of Europe, both the Xbox Series X/S actually outsold the PS5 throughout the month of February. This was actually the very first time both new-gen Xbox consoles had ever managed to outsell the PS5 over the course of a month anywhere in the world, since all three new-gen consoles first launched near the end of 2020 (which, let's be honest, feels like a lifetime ago at this point).

