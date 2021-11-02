Xbox Series X backwards compatibility datamine hints at more Xbox 360 games being added

Xbox Series X backwards compatibility could be set to expand to Xbox 360 titles, according to new store listings.

The listings (via TrueAchievements ) are for the historical action game The First Templar and Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, both of which launched on the Xbox 360 and were not previously listed as backwards compatible. Now, however, new store pages state that the titles are playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. The games are also tagged with the ID 'Frisson', which is the name of the Xbox 360 emulator that's used to get games running on newer consoles.

An update here. It seems some games may have been datamined, but sometimes OG and 360 games are tested for BC but don't make the cut so I won't list any games as to not set expectations. Just a heads up that there's been activity here so I'd probably expect something in November https://t.co/dBidwLcf8gOctober 4, 2021 See more

This comes after a suite of titles for the original Xbox were added to the Microsoft Store last month. All of those listings came with a November 30 release date, but were quickly removed from the platform.

At the beginning of this year, Xbox Era podcast host Nick Baker said that a new batch of backwards compatible games should be released by the end of this year across both the original Xbox and the Xbox 360. Last month, Baker acknowledged the datamining work that had uncovered the recent additions, and said that he would "probably expect something in November," suggesting that Xbox backwards compatibility could be set to expand very soon, even if we don't yet know all the games we could expect to see.