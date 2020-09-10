Xbox Game Pass for PC is about to double in price

Xbox Game Pass for PC is set to get a significant price hike as it prepares to leave beta. In an announcement last night, Microsoft confirmed the change, which will come into effect on September 17.

Since the PC version of Game Pass launched last year, it’s been available at its introductory price of $4.99/£3.99. Next week, however, the subscription service will enter ‘General Availability’ next week, which means that the price is going up.

After next Thursday, the next time you pay for the PC subscription, it’ll cost $9.99/£7.99. That’s just under twice the price of the beta cost, but will bring the price of the PC version in line with its console equivalent.

ICYMI: we're going into General Availability next week. wanna take this opportunity to thank everyone who gave us feedback (yes, even the ANGRY ALL CAPS kind) throughout the beta. we couldn't have done it without you guys!!!details: https://t.co/fz9pjE2dvaSeptember 9, 2020

Even with the increased price, Game Pass for PC seems like a great investment, offering access to more than 100 PC games. It also looks likely to get even better over the next few months, as EA Play memberships will be included in the PC and Ultimate versions of the service for free later this year. With a suite of Xbox first-party games also on the way after the Xbox Series X release date hits on November 10.

If you’re planning an Xbox-shaped investment before the end of the year, however, Microsoft is also expanding Xbox All Access, which offers a Series X or Xbox Series S as well as Game Pass Ultimate - which is shared across both console and PC - for $24.99/£20.99 a month for 24 months for a Series S, and $34.99 for a Series X.

