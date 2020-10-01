X of Swords: Stasis trailer reveals the powers of the Swordbearers of Arakko

Marvel Comics' 'X of Swords' (remember, that's '10 of Swords,' not 'Ex of Swords') event continues with October 28's X of Swords: Stasis #1 one-shot which marks the story's midpoint, and the publisher has released a trailer for the key special.

"The new mutant nation of Krakoa is under threat of invasion by the inhabitants of the lost land known as Arakko, and Saturnyne, the Omniversal Majestrix, has devised a delightful way to settle this ancient dispute - a thrilling tournament!" reads Marvel's description.

"10 champions from each nation will gather mythical swords to wield in duels that will determine the very future of mutantkind. 10 X-Men will rise up to defend their home. But who are the mysterious new characters that will be called to battle on behalf of Arakko? Meet the swordbearers of Arakko, a host of exciting new characters that will go on to play major roles in the X-Men saga moving forward. Get your first glimpse at Solem, Pogg Ur-Pogg, Isca the Unbeaten, and more."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel says readers can expect new "unbelievable revelations" about these new characters in the special.

"The Swordbearers had to look as dangerous as possible. They had to tell a story of fighting for survival over a millennia; a story of ancient times, deadly violence and a brutal kind of beauty," artist Pepe Larraz said about his designs for the X-Men's new enemies.



"In designing them, I mixed elements inspired by Egyptian culture, Laamb (Senegalese fighting), Donga (Ethiopian spear fighting), Nuba body-paint, postmodern minimal fashion, Thierry Le Goues’ photography, Maori weaponry, and biomimicry, among other things. Well, and a giant crocodile with four arms…"

Check out the trailer below as well as Newsarama's up-to-date story on everything you need to know about 'X of Swords.'

