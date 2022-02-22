What’s the answer to Wordle today?

By published

Beware: This article contains spoilers for the answer to Wordle today

Wordle
(Image credit: Wordle)

What's the Wordle today? If you just can't figure out today's Wordle answer, we've got you covered.

The solution to Wordle today - number 248 on Tuesday, February 22 - is THORN.

 Previous Wordle answers 

 If you missed a day and want to catch up, or simply want to check back on the Wordle answers for previous days, here are the solutions from across the past two weeks. 

  •  Wordle #247: OTHER 
  •  Wordle #246: TACIT 
  •  Wordle #245: SWILL 
  •  Wordle #244: DODGE 
  •  Wordle #243: SHAKE 
  •  Wordle #242: CAULK 
  •  Wordle #241: AROMA 
  •  Wordle #240: CYNIC 
  •  Wordle #239: ROBIN 
  •  Wordle #238: ULTRA 
  •  Wordle #237: ULCER 
  •  Wordle #236: PAUSE 
  •  Wordle #235: HUMOR 

 Wordle tips 

If you want a hand to make sure you nail future Wordle answers as quickly as possible, there are a few techniques you can use. First up, make sure you've got a strong starting word, preferably one with multiple vowels and a few different consonants; words like RAISE, MOUNT, or OCEAN. 

Once you've got a few letters in place, start to think about common sounds in the English language and how they might fit around the information you already have. 'ST' or 'ER', for example, are common letter pairings that can help narrow down the rest of the word.

If you didn't get the Wordle today, don't worry, because you'll be able to play again tomorrow and start rebuilding your streak - which is hopefully safe after the New York Times restored streaks that broke in its acquisition of the game. And if today's game has left you wanting more, there are a bunch of alternatives out there, including Lewdle, which is just like Wordle, but with only dirty words

If you want to test a very different knowledge set, here's a Pokemon-themed Wordle called Squirdle.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones

I'm GamesRadar's deputy news editor, working with Ben T across our gaming news articles. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.