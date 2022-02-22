What’s the answer to Wordle today?

What's the Wordle today? If you just can't figure out today's Wordle answer, we've got you covered.

The solution to Wordle today - number 248 on Tuesday, February 22 - is THORN.

Previous Wordle answers

If you missed a day and want to catch up, or simply want to check back on the Wordle answers for previous days, here are the solutions from across the past two weeks.

Wordle #247: OTHER

Wordle #246: TACIT

Wordle #245: SWILL

Wordle #244: DODGE

Wordle #243: SHAKE

Wordle #242: CAULK

Wordle #241: AROMA

Wordle #240: CYNIC

Wordle #239: ROBIN

Wordle #238: ULTRA

Wordle #237: ULCER

Wordle #236: PAUSE

Wordle #235: HUMOR

Wordle tips

If you want a hand to make sure you nail future Wordle answers as quickly as possible, there are a few techniques you can use. First up, make sure you've got a strong starting word, preferably one with multiple vowels and a few different consonants; words like RAISE, MOUNT, or OCEAN.

Once you've got a few letters in place, start to think about common sounds in the English language and how they might fit around the information you already have. 'ST' or 'ER', for example, are common letter pairings that can help narrow down the rest of the word.

If you didn't get the Wordle today, don't worry, because you'll be able to play again tomorrow and start rebuilding your streak - which is hopefully safe after the New York Times restored streaks that broke in its acquisition of the game . And if today's game has left you wanting more, there are a bunch of alternatives out there, including Lewdle, which is just like Wordle, but with only dirty words .

If you want to test a very different knowledge set, here's a Pokemon-themed Wordle called Squirdle.