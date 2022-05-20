Wonder Woman's mom is a full-fledged goddess in Olympus: Rebirth #1

Wonder Woman's mother, Hippolyta, may have died in DC's Trial of the Amazons event, but she'll return as a full-fledged goddess in August's Olympus: Rebirth #1. AIPT revealed a first look at the double-sized one-shot ahead of the DC August solicitations, and it looks like things are about to get a lot more complicated for the former queen of the Amazons.

Olympus: Rebirth #1 is written by Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad, with art by Caitlin Yarsky and colors by Jordie Bellaire.

Olympus: Rebirth #1 cover art by Julian Totino Tedesco (Image credit: DC Comics)

Queen Hippolyta of Themyscira is granted a place in the Greek pantheon of gods thanks to her heroism in the mortal world, which gives her a leg up on looking after the Amazons even in death. Godhood certainly has its perks. However, some of the gods are wary of her presence, and don't want her to bring about the future she envisions – so they'll do whatever it takes to stop it.

Olympus: Rebirth #1 takes place after Trial of the Amazons, in a year when Wonder Woman's history is being expanded in new ways by highlighting the warriors of Themyscira. Cloonan and Conrad have previously written for Wonder Woman, though Yarsky is making her DC Comics debut with Rebirth. The one-shot will also feature main cover art by Julian Totino Tedesco, with variants by Tula Lotay and Lee Weeks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC Comics)

Olympus: Rebirth #1 will go on sale August 23.

Stay tuned for more from DC's August 2022 solicitations.