Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune release dates could be pushed back

The release dates for both Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune may be pushed back again, according to a Deadline report .

Exhibition sources are claiming that Warner Bros. is looking to push Wonder Woman 198 4 back again from its October 2 release date. It was initially set to release on June 5 but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with sources estimating that New York and Los Angeles theaters won't open until late September or Early October, and a blockbuster like Tenet still not out stateside, the winter movie lineup may be shaken up again.

Sources report that the Wonder Woman sequel could be pushed back to November or late December. If Wonder Woman 1984 is indeed pushed to December, that would kick Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated Dune out of its December 18 weekend slot and potentially into 2021. So, despite that incredible Dune trailer dropping earlier today, we may not get to travel to Arrakis until 2021. Fear is the mind killer, guys.

If Wonder Woman is pushed to November, however, that would also place it up against Marvel's Black Widow , which is currently due to release on November 6. However, Deadline also believes there's another delay on Widow's horizons - there are "whispers" of one at Disney.

In short, it's unclear when it'll be safe and secure to return to movie theaters worldwide, so maybe don't make any plans to see a midnight showing of Dune just yet.