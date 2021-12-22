X-Force or X-Farce? Deadpool butts his way into Wolverine's ongoing title this April

Wolverine has found an unlikely new partner for the next chapter in the X-Men saga - Deadpool.

Marvel has announced that Deadpool will be joining Logan in the ongoing Wolverine comic book series beginning in April's Wolverine #20, as it returns from a four-month hiatus after December 22's Wolverine #19.

Wolverine #20 will feature the iconic X-Man getting some "unwelcome help from an old friend in Destiny of X!" - "old friend" meaning Deadpool, of course.

'Destiny of X' is the name of the upcoming next chapter in Marvel's X-Men line following 'Reign of X' and 'Dawn of X' before that, as the mutantkind continues to flourish in the wake of the formation of the mutant nation-state of Krakoa.

Wolverine #20 teaser (Image credit: Tyler Kirkham (Marvel Comics))

However, this team-up could include more than just Wolverine and Deadpool - hidden in this Wolverine 'Destiny of X' teaser drawn by Tyler Kirkham are the words "Krakoa" and "Staten" in the bottom right.

Krakoa refers to the aforementioned mutant nation, and Staten refers to Staten Island - which in Marvel Comics lore was recently taken over by Deadpool in and re-named 'Deadpoolopolis'. He did some redecorating too, bringing in some monsters after he usurped the mantle of King of Monsters in the recent Deadpool ongoing series.

The text where Deadpool repeatedly asks Wolverine about joining X-Force is in regards to Wolverine being the leader of the current X-Force. Deadpool actually debuted as a villain in the build-up to X-Force in the mid '90s, and even was a member of the team in 2009 - with Wolverine, no less. Apparently Wolverine doesn't have an open door policy for former members returning.

And while some X-titles are getting new creative teams (and even new #1s), longtime Wolverine writer Benjamin Percy and artist Adam Kubert will be on April's Wolverine #20.

Whether you like Wade Wilson or Logan more, we have you covered with recommended best Wolverine stories and best Deadpool stories.