New Witcher Netflix images are here, showcasing Geralt, Yennefer, and a massive monster

What use is Geralt if there isn’t a monster to slay? New images for the Witcher Netflix series have emerged and they have given us a teasing glimpse at what looks like a clawsome beast that ended up on the wrong end of a certain silver sword. There are also a couple of new shots of Henry Cavill’s Geralt, Roach, and Yennefer to coo over in the continued absence of a release date announcement. Boo.

First, the monster (via Corierre). Only its claws are visible, though you can see the sheer scope of the creature as it completely dwarfs the arm tentatively reaching out to touch it. Thankfully, it looks like someone has already killed it and left its corpse draped over a horse.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now, who do we know as a dab hand at fighting fearsome foes – and has a horse in tow? Yep, Geralt and Roach are also here, with the former seemingly tracking something just out of shot.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The third Witcher Netflix image shows Geralt of Rivia back in his natural habitat: an inn. The games feature drinking holes ranging from the fancy Golden Sturgeon to the rough-and-ready White Orchard Inn, but it doesn’t look like Geralt is here for a pint and a round of Gwent. His body language screams impatience – or maybe the barman just hasn’t taken his order yet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Finally, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) has overcome her disfigurement – as shown in the Witcher San Diego Comic-Con trailer – and looks every inch the no-fucks-given sorceress we’ve come to expect after a trilogy’s worth of side-eyes and put-downs.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, when can we expect to watch the Witcher Netflix series? A supposed release date of December 14 was accidentally leaked by Netflix then pulled. “2019” has always been the plan – let’s hope we can see Geralt tussle with men and monsters very soon.

Discover what Netflix currently has to offer with our look at the best shows on Netflix.