Win Peter Newman's new book The Deathless

Fantasy author Peter Newman’s debut series not only won him plaudits from SFX magazine (“brilliantly imaginative”), but bagged him a David Gemmell award for Best Newcomer. Now he has a new series, kicking off with The Deathless – available to buy now.

In the endless forests of the Wild, humanity scratches a living by the side of the great Godroads – paths of crystal that provide safe passage. Creatures lurk within the trees, plucking those who stray from safety. Meanwhile, in crystal castles held aloft on magical currents, seven timeless royal families reign, protecting humanity from the spread of the Wild and its demons. Born and reborn into flawless bodies, the Deathless are as immortal as the precious stones from which they take their names. For generations a fragile balance has held. House Sapphire is one of those ancient Deathless families. When assassins strike, it shatters…

