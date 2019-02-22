Win Halloween on Blu-ray

John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween – the film which unleashed the implacable, apparently unkillable psychopath Michael Myers upon the world – is arguably the granddaddy of all slasher films. After an absence of 9 years, Myers finally returned to stalk the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois last year – and significantly, so did Jamie Lee Curtis as “final girl” Laurie Strode.

Wiping away a mass of continuity by ignoring everything that happened in the previous 9 movies, this 40-years-later sequel to Carpenter’s original sees Michael escaping, and heading for an inevitable confrontation with his old nemesis. Having spent decades preparing for just such an eventuality (and obsessively training her family in preparedness), she’s ready to kick his ass...

Halloween is now coming to home entertainment formats. Extras include eight deleted/extended scenes and six featurettes, on subjects such as Curtis, John Carpenter’s new score, and making Michael’s mask.

