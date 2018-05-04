Win a set of Peter V Brett's Demon Cycle books!

Peter V Brett’s epic fantasy saga The Demon Cycle has sold over two million copies. Now the fifth and final book, The Core, is available in paperback.

For centuries, bloodthirsty demons have stalked the night, culling the human race to scattered remnants. Two heroes arose – men divided by betrayal. Arlen Bales, aka the Painted Man, tattooed head-to-toe with magic symbols that enable him to fight demons hand-to-hand. Ahmann Jardir, armed with magically warded weapons, aka the Deliverer, a figure prophesied to unite humanity and lead them to triumph in the final war against demonkind. But the two have set something in motion that may prove the end of everything they hold dear: a Swarm. Now the war is at hand, and humanity can’t hope to win unless Arlen and Jardir can bend a captured demon prince to their will and force the creature to lead them to the Core, where the Mother of Demons breeds an inexhaustible army…

