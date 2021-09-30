Win a copy of The World of the Unknown: Monsters!

If you're a child of the late–'70s or early '80s, the sight of any of the books in the World of the Unknown range will probably give you a Proustian rush. Published by Usborne, these slim, gloriously illustrated volumes were a kid-friendly introduction to all things Fortean.



In the last couple of years, Usborne have been reissuing them, with new introductions by famous fans, and a third book is now available. It looks at mythical and legendary creatures (dragons, the Minotaur, the Kraken etc) and delves into mysteries such as whether the Abominable Snowman or the Loch Ness Monster really exist. The reissue comes with a new introduction by comedian/writer Robin Ince.

