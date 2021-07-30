Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for July 30 - May 3, 2021

Where is Xur? You'll find Destiny 2's Exotic merchant in the Tower hangar for the weekend beginning July 30. Be sure to pay him a visit by reset time on Tuesday, May 3 to get any Exotics missing from your collection, or just your weekly Exotic engram and cipher.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling this week.

Exotic weapon - Telesto: fires sticky void projectiles that detonate on contact or when enemies get close. Multikills reload your kinetic and energy weapons, including this gun, from reserves. Telesto can do more than break the game every few months; it can also tear through the Darkness and Guardians alike, holding its own in basically every PvE and PvP situation as one of the few powerful and flexible fusion rifles.

Hunter Exotic - Lucky Pants: precision hits load one round in stowed hand cannons. Hand cannons ready faster and are more accurate for a short period after swapping to them. The Lucky Pants are a relic of Destiny 2 Year 1, back when running two hand cannons was a legitimate idea rather than a total meme, and they haven't aged well. Apart from meme builds, there's really no reason to use these.

Titan Exotic - Actium War Rig: regularly reloads your equipped auto rifles or machine guns from reserves. If you want to hold the fire button as long as humanly possible, the Actium War Rig is the Exotic for you. It's a game-changer for clunkers like Xenophage, and with the right weapon mods, it can turn your Titan into the freakin' Doom Slayer, who wouldn't be caught dead reloading.

Warlock Exotic - Claws of Ahamkara: gain a second melee charge. This is one of those Exotics that gives you more of an ability rather than improving that ability, so unless you have bananas melee bonuses on the rest of your armor and mods, the Claws of Ahamkara can be kind of underwhelming once you burn through that extra charge.

