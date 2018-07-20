What's on the Fortnite Item Shop today? New skins, Flippin' Sexy, Jubilation and more

What a wonderful day for content on the Fortnite Item Shop today, because there are brand new skins, brilliant classic emotes like Flippin' Sexy and some new luchador themed content to take straight into a match.

I'm still waiting for the shark skin teased in the Fortnite Season 5 trailer and I'm still disappointed. Let's take a look at the full selection of what's on the Fortnite Item Shop today and don't forget the V-Bucks bundle prices if you're thinking of picking any up:

1,000 V-Bucks - $9.99 / £7.99

2,500 + 300 bonus V-Bucks - $24.99 / £19.99

6,000 + 1,500 bonus V-Bucks - $59.99 / £49.99

10,000 + 3,500 V-Bucks - $99.99 / £79.99

Ready to spend? Let's look at what's on the Fortnite item shop today:

What skins are on the Fortnite Item Shop today?

It's a wonderful day for Skins on the Fortnite Item Shop today, with four different outfits on offer. Two are brand new for Fortnite season 5 and they're Luchadore themed - Masked Fury and Dynamo - and they're incredible. There's also the Epic Steelsight complete with Steelcast back bling for 1,500 V-Bucks and the Rare Recon Specialist too. Take a look:

Two Epic harvesting tools on the Fortnite Item Shop today, and if you want the full Lucha set, you're going to want the Piledriver harvesting tool. There's also the hilarious Plunja tool.

Which gliders are on the Fortnite Item Shop today?

Another way to complete the Lucha map comes in the form of the Libre Glider, and with wings like that you're definitely going to want it to carry you to the various locations across the Fortnite map. If you want something a little more subtle though, you might want to check out the camo-tastic Raptor instead.

Which Emotes are on the Fortnite Item Shop today?

Two absolute classics in terms of emotes on the Fortnite Item Shop today, and they come in the form of Flipping Sexy and Jubilation. If you don't have either of these - and you should - now's the time to treat yo'self.

What's on the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow?

While we can't tell what's on the Fortnite item shop tomorrow for sure, we can guess at what might be coming based on leaked skins that have yet to appear. Like these for example:

Some more new skins! pic.twitter.com/KQ60VfKqduJuly 12, 2018

That Shark will surely trigger a major 'WANT IT NOW' klaxon when it appears. Same for the Lucha Libre skins.

Some of the new skins. More to come! pic.twitter.com/TerVFynnw4July 12, 2018

Interestingly, there's also a theory that the Merry Marauder, as well as some other Christmas skins, might be returning soon based off hints in some artwork: