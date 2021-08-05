What If…? director explains the challenge behind ‘recasting’ the likes of Chris Evans

For many fans, MCU actors and their superhero counterparts have become interchangeable. Robert Downey Jr. is Iron Man, and it’s hard to see past anyone doing a better job of portraying Steve Rogers than Chris Evans.

What If…?’s creative team, then, were tasked with the impossible: replacing some big-name actors for the upcoming Marvel animated series and drafting someone else in to voice the iconic characters. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. aren’t back, and neither are Scarlett Johansson and Dave Bautista as Black Widow and Drax respectively – to name but a few.

"We had a certain degree of freedom. Schedules are crazy, so it’s really hard to get everybody. But the ones we had come in to take over did a fantastic job," director Bryan Andrews tells GamesRadar+, before going on to explain the tricky process in the booth.

"The thing is, it’s trying not to bump the audience too much and have it be as much of the person they remember from the show, but having the actor bring a little something to themselves. I’m not just doing an impression. It’s not about impressions, right? They have to actually act the moments and deliver some of the emotional intent."

Fortunately for Andrews, it had a happy outcome – as we’ll be able to hear for ourselves from August 11: "They did that really, really well and we got some really great people that were able to come in, step in, and help us out," he said.

