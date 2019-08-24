"We need to dispel the notion Activision was some prohibitive overlord," says Bungie

Destiny 2 communications director, David "Deej" Dague, has stated that while there can be "painful evolutions" in the changing – or dissolution – of partnerships, when it was time for Bungie to split from Activision the parting was "amicable".

"I think we need to dispel the notion Activision was some prohibitive overlord that wasn't letting us do awesome things," Dague told Eurogamer when asked if working with the publisher had ever prevented Bungie from pressing ahead with something. "We launched this franchise with Activision, naturally and over the course of time we both decided we had different goals for what we wanted it to be, so we both went our separate ways.

"It was amicable, and here we are making this game on our own, doing what we think we need to do to make it awesome."

When asked if Bungie's newly-found independence had anything to do with some of this year's biggest events – such as cross-save – Dague added: "Bungie has always prided itself on being flexible and adaptive. The industry has changed a lot and we've always been willing to evolve with it. We will do whatever we think is best for the community and welcome new people in.

"Sometimes these are painful evolutions - when we were blending the Halo nation with the PlayStation nation, there were some of these moments where we had new people joining Bungie.net to join clans and ask questions. But I'm very sensitive to the fact the lifeblood of a community is the ability to bring in new faces to keep it fresh."

Bungie recently confirmed it was rolling out a few extra Destiny 2 events this summer to help fill the void created by the Destiny 2 Shadowkeep delay. As Austin recently reported, with the Hive-themed expansion now arriving on October 1 , the studio's officially declaring Hive hunting season open from Tuesday, September 3 through September 10 . Players will have a week to complete several community-wide challenges, kill a butt-load of Hive, and earn some unique seasonal rewards in the process, including improved Menagerie loot for the remainder of the Season of Opulence.