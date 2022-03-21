This PS5 SSD deal sees the WD Black SN850 2TB at its new lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the WD Black SN850 2TB at the lowest price we've ever seen it for.

You can currently get the WD Black SN850 2TB heatsink model for only $299.99 (was $550), for a massive saving of $250 off the sticker price. While we've seen this particular Gen 4.0 drive's price enjoy a steady decline since the summer, this PS5 SSD deal is significant as it is the first time this model's been available for under the $300 mark. The previous lowest price hovered around the $320 mark, so you're saving an additional $20 here.

It's not only one of the best PS5 SSDs, but also one of the best SSDs for gaming overall, and this is due to the spectacular sequential performance of up to 7,000 MB/s read and 5,300 MB/s write. When slotted into your console's dedicated M.2 port, you can expect in-game loading and transfer times on par (or even exceeding) that of the system's native storage solution.

Should you be after more expansion options for your console, then we're also rounding up the best PS5 external hard drives too for that plug and play convenience and portability factor. With how big PS5 games are becoming now, more space is always going to be greatly appreciated in our opinion.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink | $550 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the WD Black SN850 2TB heatsink model, besting the previous lowest rate by a full $20. This PS5 SSD deal also marks the first time that the drive has been available for under the $300 mark that we're aware of, making now the right time to expand your console's storage at a very competitive rate.



