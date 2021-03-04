Watch the second episode of Future's new review show - Totally Rated

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, has a new weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you reviews of all the latest games and tech. You can watch the second episode right now above.

This second episode of Totally Rated looks at RPG Bravely Default 2 on the Nintendo Switch, with a review from GamesRadar+'s very own Austin Wood. He absolutely loved the game, and you can find out more about why straight from in the show.

"For me, it's one of the best games in its genre, Bravely Default 2 is absolutely sublime, and an early frontrunner for game of the year."

To cover Season 2 in Call Of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War we teamed up with PC Gamer to explore everything from new maps, new weapons, and, of course, zombies.

If your home is feeling a little behind the time these days, you'll want to check out Carrie Ann-Skinner of TechRadar’s deep dive on the new Amazon Echo Show 10, the latest piece of kit in the smart home revolution.

"The Amazon Echo Show 10 sets a new high bar for Echo devices, with a fantastic screen, intelligent motion controls, and an ever-improving Alexa on board," she explains.

"It comes with a few caveats, but this is clearly one of the most advanced smart displays on the market."

Alexa, set a reminder. New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Wednesday.