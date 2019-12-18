How to watch Home Alone online this Christmas

Stick your hands to your cheeks and yell, because Harry and Marv are a-knocking! It’s Christmas time once more, and that means it’s time for an honorary McAllister family reunion by watching the first (and best) Home Alone. With its wild traps and daft antagonists, Home Alone guarantees family fun with a good slather of anguish and emotion for every parent’s worst nightmare - leaving Macauley Culkin to his own nefarious devices.

If you’re careening towards your family meetups this Christmas and you’ve forgotten about poor data-Kevin on your flights home (oh, the irony) here’s how to find and download him so you can display his tricks and traps this holiday season. Given that there are more streaming services than Home Alone films nowadays, we’re going to run you through where to find Home Alone online if you’re in the US, UK, Canada or beyond. Let’s get into it, just make sure you go easy on the Pepsi, ok?

How to watch Home Alone (US)

Being the new kid on the block in the streaming world, Disney Plus has done a great job of commandeering a number of great Christmas movies into its library, including the excellent Home Alone. If you want to escape a monthly subscription, grab it on the PlayStation Store for $2.99 or iTunes for $3.99.

How to watch Home Alone (UK)

Bless your macaroni dinners, UK pals, Home Alone is cheap this Christmas. If you fancy penciling in a date, it’s on Film 4 on Boxing Day afternoon. If not, you have a few solid options. It’s £5.99 to own it forever in 4K via iTunes , or for a cheap option, you can rent it from the PlayStation Store for £2.49.

How to watch Home Alone (Canada)

In Canada, your options for subscription services include Crave and of course, Disney Plus if you wish to spend an evening watching Home Alone this Christmas. If you want to buy or rent the film, you can get it for $3.99 on Cineplex and the PlayStation Store , or $4.99 for the 4K version on iTunes . I bet Marv’s iron burn looks incredible with double the pixels!

How to watch Home Alone online in other regions

If you’re in Australia, your lot is fairly similar to the fine people of Canada. head to Disney Plus for your Home Alone fix or you can rent it for $4.99 on iTunes in glistening 4K.

How to watch Home Alone online via VPN

You might be looking at some of the prices above and wanting a cheaper deal on your region’s version of Home Alone. There’s an easy way to get around that region roadblock. Watching via VPN has never been easier: installing the software allows you to trick your ISP into thinking it’s in another country, opening up that country’s library of movies (and most importantly, prices) to you.

So, if something is cheaper on Apple in the UK, for example, and you’re on the East Coast of America, simply fire up the VPN, set your server location to London, Manchester, or any number of UK cities and away you go. It really is that simple.

Best VPN to Home Alone online

If you’re mindful of security and want a secure, long-term option, Nord VPN is going to be the best VPN for you. At only $3 a month if you sign up for 3 years, the service also boasts 2048-bit encryption, oodles of servers to choose from and, best of all, a 30-day money back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service.

If you want something a little cheaper but just as reliable, Vypr VPN is worth a shot. It’s only $5 a month if you sign up for 12 months and, whether you’re streaming or downloading, it’s going to be equally fast for you. Even better, you get a three-day trial so you can dip your toe in the VPN water before committing outright.

For a great all-rounder, try Express VPN. It’s available to use via PC, Mac, iOS, and Android and comes at a decent price. It's one of the most reliable VPNs, it doesn’t track any of your usage and its ease-of-use makes it the best option for VPN newbies.