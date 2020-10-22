Watch Dogs Legion has hacked Ubisoft game covers - and prices - on the Xbox Store

Ubisoft's back catalogue is now on sale on the Xbox Store, but the covers may look a bit different.

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection is $11.99 on XBL https://t.co/las2lePR3R pic.twitter.com/OWnUohxpJTOctober 22, 2020

That's because DedSec, the hacking collective from the Watch Dogs series, have done some creative photo editing, inserting Watch Dogs Legion visuals ahead of the game's release. The pig mask man is prominently featured, standing in for Ezio in Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection and Alexios in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. And there he is again sitting at the table on the Far Cry 5 cover, and standing at the top of a hill for Ghost Recon Wildlands.

There isn't a game that the Watch Dogs Legion pig mask man isn't featured in, it seems, so head to the Xbox Store to check all the covers out. Here's what we know is on sale:

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $11.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands - $14.99

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99

Far Cry 5 - $14.99

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition - $9.89

Far Cry 4 - $6.59

Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99

The Division 2 - $9.89

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $19.79

This is certainly a clever bit of marketing leading up to the October 29 Watch Dogs Legion release date on PC, Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 , and Xbox Series X . The game is set in an alternative future London (still post-Brexit though), where you'll get to create your own team of DedSec hackers. If you're interested in getting the next game in the series, check out our Watch Dogs legion pre-order guide.