Watch Dogs Legion has an Assassin's Creed Syndicate reference

Watch Dogs Legion will notable let you play as any character found in the game world - and according to one previewer, potentially a descendant of an Assassin's Creed Syndicate character.

Watch Dogs Legion will let you play as a descendant of Jacob Frye. Pretty neat connection between both franchises. pic.twitter.com/9jjTRH3m0AJuly 13, 2020

Spotted by VG247 , Twitter user @ANerdWonder highlighted a video preview of Watch Dogs Legion, where someone typed in 'Jacob Frye descendent' into the character search. The result? Sandra Cassidy, a professional hitman who could potentially be related to Frye and his sister Evie, the two protagonists of Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Jacob and Evie are Master Assassins of the British Brotherhood during Victorian-era London, so if Sandra Cassidy is a relative, she's a distant one. Watch Dogs Legion takes place nearly 200 years after the events of Assassin's Creed Syndicate, but both are set in London, so the relation is certainly plausible, and a nice nod to another Ubisoft franchise. Whether it's actually the case is unclear, but we'll keep you posted if Ubisoft confirms Sandra Cassidy is in fact a descendant of the Frye family.

We got a closer look at Watch Dogs Legion during the recent Ubisoft Forward, including the ability to play as literally anyone you encounter in-game by recruiting them to the revolution's cause. We also saw a castle infiltration mission, which showed off more of the NPC (or should that be APC for all playable characters?) recruitment system and how the ones you choose can drastically change each mission.

Ubisoft Forward also gave us a Watch Dogs Legion release date : October 29, so your Halloween costume will be incredibly timely if you choose to dress up as one of the countless cosplay-able characters. And if you are on the fence about buying Watch Dogs Legion because it's releasing so close to the debut of next-gen consoles, there's no need to worry. As we previously reported , the game will get free updates for Xbox Series X and PS5.