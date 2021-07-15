Warzone buffs and nerfs - what are the gun changes in the new update

There are a lot of Warzone buffs and nerfs in the latest Warzone Patch notes as part of a big push to balance all the numerous weapons in the game. The move from Modern Warfare (MW) to Cold War (BOCW), and the new weapons that brought, has only made the job harder in Call of Duty: Warzone. But, according to the developer, the plan is to raise the time to kill, and even out the weapons to try and make every choice a viable option in play. Things like the changes to Assault Rifle Bravo, for example, have brought three fairly similar guns closer together in terms of performance, eliminating some obvious advantages that previously existed.

In the recent patch notes Raven stated:

"Statistically, there will always be a ‘best weapon’. That is the nature of a competitive game. Players will seek out and employ any advantage they can, regardless of how minuscule it may be. We will take great care to ensure that the ‘best weapon’ never overstays its welcome and has effectiveness that scales with the skill of the handler."

But what does that actually mean in practice for the Warzone best guns as they stand right now? The start of Season 4 saw a range of weapons undergo tweaks to damage range and multiplier, and Reloaded continues that with 40 guns undergoing alteration. Assault rifles, and especially SMGs, have seen the most changes, but almost every weapon type has some buffs and nerfs to deal with.

These changes mainly raise or lower damage modifiers, but also affect recoil, damage range and, in some cases, things like Aim Down Sight (ADS) speeds and movement speeds. It's a wide, sweeping set of modifications that will hopefully change the game for the better as players have to rely more on skill across a range of balanced weapons, rather than it simply being 'the best gun' always winning a shoot out.

So, let's take a look at all the Warzone buffs and nerfs, and see what guns got changes in the update.

Warzone assault rifle buffs and nerfs

AK-47 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1

AK-47 (MW)

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

C58 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.58

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Maximum Damage Range increased by 8%

Recoil increased

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.55

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Assault Rifle Bravo (MW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.05 to 1.62

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

FARA 83 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 31 to 29

Recoil increased

FFAR 1 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.4

Maximum Damage decreased from 27 to 25

Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 23

Maximum Damage Range decreased by 20%

Neck Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

Assault Rifle Golf (MW)

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

Grau 5.56 (MW)

Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 24

Groza (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Maximum Damage Range increased by 4.5%

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.12

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Recoil pattern smoothed

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26

M13 (MW)

Minimum Damage increased from 19 to 20

Assault Rifle Charlie (MW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 23

Oden (MW)

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.2

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 24

Base Move Speed reduced by 3%

Base ADS Move Speed reduced by 5%

Upper Torso Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

RAM-7 (MW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 26

XM4 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 32 to 30

Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

ADS Speed decreased slightly

Recoil increased slightly

Warzone light machine gun buffs and nerfs

M60 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage increased from 36 to 37

Headshot Multiplier increased from 1.5 to 1.6

MG 34 (MW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 31 to 29

Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.4

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

MG 82 (BOCW)

ADS Speed decreased slightly

Light Machine Gun Alpha (MW)

Maximum Damage increased from 31 to 32

Maximum Damage Range decreased by 7%

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

SA87 (MW)

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 33

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Warzone Sniper rifle buffs and nerfs

Swiss K31 (BOCW)

ADS animation updated

Now shares a base reticle with the ZRG 20mm

Warzone submachine gun buffs and nerfs

AK-74u (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 35 to 31

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.6

Upper Torso Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Bullet Velocity increased by 5%

Submachine Gun Alpha (MW)

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.47

Bullfrog (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 32 to 31

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5

Left Upper Arm Multiplier increased from .9 to 1

Right Upper Arm Multiplier increased from .9 to 1

Left Upper Leg Multiplier increased from .9 to 1

Right Upper Leg Multiplier increased from .9 to 1

KSP-45 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.57

LC10 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 27

Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 24

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.55

Mac-10 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 24 to 23

Minimum Damage decreased from 20 to 19

Milano 821 (BOCW)

Recoil increased slightly

Maximum Damage range decreased by 12%

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.38

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 33 to 31

Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 24

Nail Gun (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 50 to 46

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.45

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.28 to 1

Submachine Gun Echo (MW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 35 to 34

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26

PPSh-41 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 26

ISO (MW)

Minimum Damage increased from 20 to 21

Submachine Gun Delta (MW)

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 26

Fennec (MW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 25 to 24

Minimum Damage decreased from 20 to 19

Warzone tactical rifles buffs and nerfs

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.7

CARV.2 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.7 to 1.6

M16 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.8 to 1.6

