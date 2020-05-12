Vue announces social distancing plans for its cinemas

In the UK at least, cinemas are potentially set to re-open on July 4. In the wake of that news, cinema chain Vue, one of the largest in Europe, has set out how exactly moviegoers will be able to socially distance while (hopefully) watching the likes of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 this summer.

Per Variety, the main measure introduced will see families and households that book online be physically separated from other groups in screenings.

In addition to that, film times will be less frequent – no more back-to-back-to-back showings you’d imagine – and there will be a greater emphasis on “enhanced cleaning” and protecting Vue employees.

“We have been liaising closely with authorities across Europe to design operating procedures that can provide the degree of social distancing required and allow an experience for our customers and staff that is as safe as possible,” Vue said in a statement.

If social distancing is implemented and, crucially, it is safe to re-open cinemas, then eyes will inevitably turn to what we’ll actually be able to see in cinemas this summer.

With many big names either retreating into late 2020 or even into 2021 and some smaller productions opting to release on-demand, it appears that Tenet will be the big release that cinemas will cling to in the hope of getting customers through the door. Warner Bros., as of writing, has no plans to delay Tenet, which is set for a July 17 release.

Slowly but surely, the cinema industry is starting to start up again – just as long as we all respect the new normal.