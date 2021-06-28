Vin Diesel says he wants to do an all-singing, all-driving Fast and Furious musical

The hills are alive with the sound of… rubber burning? Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has been asked about the possibility of doing a musical spinoff of the billion-dollar franchise. Perhaps surprisingly for some, the Dom Toretto actor is more than up for a unique blend of cars, Corona, and crooning.

"I’m dying to do a musical, I would," Vin Diesel said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in reply to the premise of a Fast and Furious musical.

"I was *this* close to doing Guys and Dolls with Stephen Spielberg [but] we ended up not doing that," Vin Diesel revealed. The actor went on to say the lead role of Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls would be a “very interesting one to revamp” after Detroit was played by Frank Sinatra in the original 1955 adaptation.

After Fast and Furious 9 went to space, the next logical step has to be a musical, right? Vin Diesel and The Rock settling their feud over showtunes, Michelle Rodriguez blasting a ballad during a car chase, and an all-out toetapping extravaganza to finish the series would surely be music to the ears of the legions of Fast fans.

A Fast and Furious musical is, fantastically, not even the most surreal suggestion for the franchise we’ve heard this year.

When pressed on the possibility of a crossover with fellow Universal property Jurassic World, director Justin Lin said, "Well, I've never said never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed-in or labeled. And that's all I will say."

Star Michelle Rodriguez added: “Once you reach a certain a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go, but to cross-brand and merge. It's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big."

It’s clear that, once Fast and Furious ends its mainline series with a two-part finale, there are plenty of all-singing, all-dancing directions the franchise could go in next.

