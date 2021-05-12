Venom #200 adds Mark Bagley, Philip Kennedy Johnson, Ron Lim, more under its wing

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman are saying goodbye to Venom after a three-year run with Venom #35, but since #35 doubles as the 200th issue of Venom they are inviting some other creators to the proverbial stage to take part and be with them in their final bow.

The 96-page special has become an anthology, with additional stories planned from writer Philip Kennedy Johnson along with artists Chris Giarrusso, Danilo S. Beyruth, Gerardo Sandoval, Guiu Vilanova, Kev Walker, Mark Bagley, and Ron Lim.

(Image credit: Ryan Stegman/JP Mayer/Frank Martin (Marvel Comics))

Marvel hasn't broken down who's working on what inside the issue, but they've given them extra time to complete it all. Venom #35 (aka Venom #200) was solicited for an April 14 release but has been pushed back a couple of times with it currently pegged at June 9.

96 pages, and the finale of a three-year run for Cates and Stegman? We'll let it pass.

"This is it, Venomaniacs! The landmark 200th issue starring the most sinister symbiote in the Marvel Universe arrives – and after this, NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME!" reads Marvel's description of the issue. "From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and a who's who of artists from the issues that tore Eddie Brock's life asunder and brought the KING IN BLACK to Earth, comes the first chapter of the rest of Venom's life. But in Knull's wake, what even remains of the Lethal Protector?"

With the death of Knull, Eddie broke has taken over the mantle of 'King in Black' while the one-time Venom (or Agent Venom as he's sometimes called) Flash Thompson is teased to be resuming that role in the coming weeks.