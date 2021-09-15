First Venom 2 reactions are in – and fans can’t stop talking about its mysterious credits scene

Here's what the fans thought about the Venom sequel

Carnage in the Venom sequel
The world-first reactions to Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage have been plastered all over social media – with specific attention being paid to a cryptic post-credits scene that you should definitely stick around for.

"Venom Let There Be Carnage is a frenzied mix of buddy movie, romance, and horror. It wastes no time in getting down to business… Hardy is on fire and Harrelson *is* Carnage," one user said on Twitter before adding: "Do not miss the credits!"

"Holy fuck, that post-credits scene," another adds, while others are imploring fans who weren’t lucky enough to see Venom 2 early to "Hold tight."

It remains to be seen what the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits situation is. But, given the hype, it’s likely to have major ramifications for Venom, a certain webhead, and the Spider-Man universe at large.

Curiously, one fan called the Venom sequel their "favorite of the modern MCU films" while simultaneously "telling a very human and very beautiful story for Eddie Brock."

Others have commented on the tone of the movie itself, and it promises to be a wild, frenzied ride if these are any indication. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage is off the charts insane. It is full throttle ridiculous from start to finish. I loved the first one, this ramps everything up to 11," one audience member said. That’s echoed elsewhere, with a fan calling the sequel "complete and utter perfect chaos."

You’ll be able to see it all for yourself very soon. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is out October 1. For more from the world of Marvel (and DC), check out our guide to when new superhero movies are releasing.

