Sandra Bullock can't outrun her past in trailer for new Netflix movie The Unforgivable

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Unforgivable, a new movie starring Sandra Bullock as an ex-con.

Recently released from prison after serving 20 years for killing a cop, Bullock's character Ruth is trying to rebuild her life and wants to reunite with the younger sister she raised before she was incarcerated. It also stars Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Rob Morgan, and the trailer promises an emotionally fraught drama as Ruth comes to blows with her sister's adopted parents (played by Davis and D'Onofrio).

Directed by German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, the movie was co-written by Peter Craig (who's also worked on The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick), Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles. The movie is based on Unforgiven, a British miniseries starring Suranne Jones that originally aired on ITV in 2009, and Bullock is also on board as a producer.

Bullock was last seen on the big screen in another Netflix movie – Bird Box, the post-apolayptic horror set in a world inhabited by entities that mean death if you look at them. The actor also has a busy upcoming slate: she's also set to star as a kidnapped romance novelist in the comedy The Lost City of D alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, as well as the action thriller Bullet Train, which also stars Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.