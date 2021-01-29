Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is free for a couple days, and there's a sequel coming

Modding favorite Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is free on Steam through the weekend to celebrate the announcement of an ambitious sequel.

Even without mods, Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator lets you bring some pretty ridiculous battles to life. 80,000 chickens vs. a provisioned Roman Legion? I've got my money on the chickens. That same army of chickens against a few Chuck Norrises? I smell fried chicken. Anyway, you get the point. Stage massive battles between unlikely foes, watch chaos ensue, rinse and repeat. Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is usually $15, but until Monday, February 1 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, it's free for keeps.

Mods bring a whole new creativity to Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator. YouTuber DaleyTactics has a bunch of videos showing the game's potential when you use mods, like this massive battle royale between armies from Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Marvel's Avengers. Oh, and zombies too, because why not?

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator is exactly what it says on the tin. If you go in expecting an RTS game, you might be disappointed. But if you can't rest until you see the Battle of Winterfell from Game of Thrones but with Pikachus instead of Wights, you've got nothing to lose by downloading it, especially when it's free.

If you're hoping for new battles, Brilliant Game Studios has revealed an Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator sequel which will apparently allow for "millions of characters on screen," which sounds ultimate and epic indeed, provided you've got a beefy enough GPU. The sequel doesn't have a concrete release date, but it's pegged for Fall 2021 right now.

