Ukrainian Xbox players are getting a storefront and native accounts

By published

Microsoft's president pledges new features to Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister

Xbox Series X/S
(Image credit: Xbox )

Xbox will roll out a Ukrainian storefront and native accounts, the country's Vice Prime Minister has confirmed.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Myhailo Fedorov, has revealed that he's spoken to Microsoft president Brad Smith in Davos, Switzerland. Fedorov shares that Microsoft will collaborate with Ukraine to document war crimes and damages for UN agencies, while Xbox will roll out a storefront and accounts for native Ukrainian players.

See more

This will mark the first time Xbox players in Ukraine will have access to their very own regional storefront, and be able to create accounts native to specifically Ukraine. It comes as something of a surprise that Ukraine didn't previously have both these features available for Xbox gamers, although Fedorov's tweet gives no timeline for the new functions.

Fedorov was quick to call on both PlayStation and Xbox to suspend sales in Russia earlier this year in March, in the immediate wake of Russia invading Ukraine. Microsoft, for its part, was quick to respond, halting digital purchases and physical shipments to Russia (opens in new tab) and Belarus merely 48 hours after Fedorov's call. 

Elsewhere, other gaming companies have been raising money for Ukrainian relief efforts. Fortnite's Ukraine fund finished with a massive $144 million raised last month in April, while the Indie Bundle for Ukraine offered well over 1,000 games from artists and developers across the globe for $10 to raise funds. From earlier this year in March, you can read our feature on how the video game industry is rallying around Ukraine.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, a group working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed of what's happening on the ground.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.