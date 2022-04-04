Fortnite's Ukraine fund finishes with $144 million raised

Fortnite and Xbox's Ukraine relief fund has ended with a whopping $144 million raised, Epic Games has announced.

Just ahead of its most recent season, Epic teamed up with Xbox to donate all Fortnite proceeds – earned in a set window ending April 3 – to various charities committed to providing relief to Ukraine during its invasion by Russia. The charities include Direct Relief, the United Nations Children's Fund Today, the World Food Programme, the UN Refugee Agency, and World Central Kitchen. Just a day later, the campaign had racked up an incredible $36 million.

Today, Epic announced that the campaign had concluded with the grand total being $144 million raised for Ukraine relief. For some context, at $50 million raised the BBC's Joe Tidy reckoned Epic's Ukraine fund was the biggest of any private company in the world.

"Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine," reads a tweet from Fortnite's Twitter account.

The video game industry rallied its support around Ukraine almost immediately after Russia began its invasion in late February, with support coming from studios like Bandai Namco and CD Projekt Group; publishers including EA, Ubisoft, and Take Two; and console makers Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, a group working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed of what's happening on the ground.