Ubisoft Stockholm is working on a new IP which may be a sci-fi action game

Ubisoft Stockholm, the new studio which was initially formed to help out on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora , is working on an unannounced new game franchise of its own.

The studio recently directed interested candidates to apply to 27 different roles related to its unannounced new intellectual property, and while the details are still scarce, the job listings provide a little more information about what the new project will be. For instance, the "lead game designer action/combat" role notes that "significant experience as a game designer on AAA action games" would be a plus, which - together with the title of the role itself - strongly indicates this will be a big-budget action game with an emphasis on combat.

The animation/engine programmer role specifies that the position "will be part of creating a new animation system and legacy," and that "there is none today" - all of it's going to be made from scratch for this project. In other words, its base level animation and engine systems won't share that much in common with other Ubisoft projects such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla or The Division 2.

Finally, several of the job listings include the exhortation to "get in touch and join us on our journey to the moon!" This may just be a fun way to say that the studio is embarking on a big new project, but it could also be a teaser about elements of the game itself. Is it set in space, perhaps on the moon specifically?

Aside from the long-in-development Beyond Good & Evil 2 , Ubisoft's currently announced slate doesn't include much space-faring sci-fi, so maybe this new project will help fill in that gap.