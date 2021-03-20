Ubisoft removes some new Assassin's Creed Valhalla quests and decorations to address crashing issues

Just days after the release of its Title Update 1.2.0, Ubisoft has had to remove some of its new Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season 2 content after players reported "continuous" crashes "in and around Ravensthorpe", which is currently hosting The Ostara Festival.

While a "permanent" fix is on the way, for now the team has ameliorated the issue by temporarily removing some quests and decorations by way of a server-side hotfix.

"We're aware of increased instances of crashes in and around Ravensthorpe since the release of Title Update 1.2.0," Ubisoft said in a statement on its social media channel yesterday. "Our team is working on a solution that should be ready sometime next week. We thank you for your patience in the meantime."

Twitter has been updated once again now with confirmation of a fix.

"We’re deploying a server-side hotfix to address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe," the developer/publisher confirmed earlier today. "Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will not be completable. Thanks for your patience as our team releases a permanent fix soon!"

The latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch notes included the long-awaited arrival of a transmog feature. The new system allows players to take their equipment to Gunnar's blacksmith in Ravensthorpe and change its appearance to resemble anything else in the same category of items without changing any of its statistics.

You also need to pay a 50 silver service charge for each item you want to transmog. This is a change from how it worked in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, where you could change any item's appearance right from the menu, for free, requiring players to spend significantly less effort in order to keep their in-game fashion on point.

