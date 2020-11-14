Ubisoft drops achievements from the Ubisoft launcher for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft is removing its standalone achievements from its own launcher, starting with Assassin's Creed Valhalla .

Eagle-eyed players noticed the achievements – which were available in the recently released Watch Dogs Legion – were missing when it became apparent that there was no tab for achievements on the Valhalla page in Ubisoft Connect.

After fans reached out on the official Ubisoft forum for answers, the support team initially said that the missing Ubisoft Connect achievements "was unintended", and the team was "actively working to enable achievements".

However, a couple of days later, the team returned to the thread with an update that confirmed that it was, in fact, "an intended change".

"Achievements are not available for this title on PC, and this is an intended change," a rep from the company reported (thanks, PC Gamer). "Instead of Achievements for new games on Ubisoft Connect, instead we have expanded the Challenges, which provide XP and other rewards in Ubisoft Connect.

"We know that this is a big change for a lot of you, and we appreciate your understanding in the matter."

Ubisoft notified us last month that it was updating its Ubisoft Club service for the new console generation, rebranded as Ubisoft Connect. It's described as a social platform designed to integrate features like loyalty points and friend lists into Ubisoft games, taking a page from the PS5 UI reveal and adding tips to the list of features.

"This more social and personalized gaming experience also comes with a newsfeed interface gathering friends' activities and achievements, while a brand-new 'Smart Intel' feature brings players dedicated tips and video recommendations based on their game activities," the publisher said at the time. "Each player will have access to data on their personal stats and play style to keep improving or compare with select groups of friends through an improved leaderboard system."