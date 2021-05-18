Two new star-studded Amazon Prime series are on the way

Amazon Prime has two new star-studded additions to its upcoming TV slate – Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, starring Sigourney Weaver, are both coming soon to the streamer.

Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine (you guessed it) strangers – stressed city dwellers, they meet at a wellness resort run by a woman called Masha (Kidman). However, they have no idea what's about to hit them.

Alongside Kidman, the A-list cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, and Manny Jacinto. The series was created and co-written by David E. Kelley, the man behind shows like Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies, and The Undoing – the latter two of which also starred Kidman.

Meanwhile, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart follows a young girl who's sent to live with her grandmother after a mysterious tragedy kills both her abusive father and her beloved mother. The story, which is based on the novel of the same name by Holly Ringland, spans several decades as family secrets slowly come to the surface. As well as starring in the series, Weaver is also on board as an executive producer.