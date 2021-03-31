Turns out Tom Nook uses a very specific printer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons's Tom Nook uses one very specific type of real-world printer in the life sim.

Just below, you can see a post that emerged on the Animal Crossing subreddit. A player who works with printers in their job reveals, after some extensive research, they've figured out that Tom Nook uses the Xerox WorkCentre 7225 printer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We don't really know how or why Tom Nook managed to choose this very specific printer to bring with him to the new desert island in New Horizons. We also don't really know about the implications this has on the wider world of New Horizons. For example, are there Xerox printers everywhere in the Animal Crossing world? And do they face competition from other brands like HP and Dell? Some questions just might be destined to go unanswered.

Underneath the original post on the Animal Crossing subreddit, players are pretty impressed that the original poster managed to work out the specific type of printer that Nook uses. There's also some discussion as to whether Xerox could take advantage of this in some way, advertising the WorkCentre 7225 as "featured in Animal Crossing" or even "used by Tom Nook." We suspect Xerox could face some legal ramifications there, but it's an interesting thought.

There are also some questions as to why Nintendo chose this printer to put into New Horizons in the first place. Did they choose the printer based on a cursory Google search? Did a modeler working on the game own this gigantic printer? We'd like to know the answer to this oddly specific question.