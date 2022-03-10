Turning Red: When is the new Pixar movie on Disney Plus?

Turning Red is nearly here. The new Pixar movie follows Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl growing up in Toronto in the early '00s. As if going through puberty wasn't bad enough, Mei is also horrified to discover that she turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited or stressed.

Turns out this is a family curse, but there is a way to contain it – except the one time when the ritual can be performed just happens to clash with the night her favorite boy band are playing a show. The voice cast also includes Sandra Oh as Mei's mother and Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Mei's best friend Priya.

But when, exactly, will you be able to press play on the latest Pixar movie on Disney Plus?

When is Turning Red on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

Turning Red releases on Disney Plus on Friday, March 11.

Although it was originally meant to be released in theaters, the movie is now a streaming exclusive, so Disney Plus is the only place you'll be able to watch it.

What time is Turning Red releasing on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Turning Red will launch on Disney Plus at midnight PT/3am ET in the US and 8am GMT in the UK on March 11.

If you can't see the movie on the main landing page, refresh at the times listed above.

After you've seen Turning Red, check out our list of the other best movies on Disney Plus that you can stream right now.