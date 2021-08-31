Train to Busan remake director responds to backlash over English-language movie

The news that Train to Busan is getting an English-language remake has been around for some time now, but it's only recently become the hot topic of conversation online. And Twitter isn't happy about it (surprise surprise).

The Korean action horror flick is getting the remake treatment from director Timo Tjahjanto and producer James Wan, who's directed horror movies like Saw and The Conjuring, and Tjahjanto didn't seem phased by the criticism the upcoming movie has been receiving.

The director tweeted : "When your @ is suddenly filling up & its more about Train to Busan remake. In James (Wan) own words: Timo,we need to rise above & beyond everyone’s expectations, just like other great remakes have done such as The Ring or Dawn of the Dead remake. Who am I to let my boss down ?"

"Needed to add that James has been my hero since my college days," Tjahjanto continued. "As a South East Asian kid from a conventional middle class family who doesn’t exactly encourage artistic endeavors ( i.e blowing up heads, smearing fake blood) his rise from SAW inspired alot of us SEA genre doofus."

Tjahjanto has previously directed Indonesian horror movies like May the Devil Take You and The Night Comes for Us. The original Train to Busan movie was released in 2016 and follows a group of passengers on a high-speed train between the Korean cities of Seoul and Busan in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.