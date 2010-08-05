Total Film Magazine - Issue 171
Cover
No, this isn’t some weird alternative Avengers – it’s a super-montage heading up our Blockbuster Movie Preview, giving you the lowdown on 39 upcoming biggies.
Buzz
Five things you need to know about new Spidey, Andrew Garfield – plus Christina Aguilera shakes her moneymaker in Burlesque and Toby Kebbell gets his hands on a big gun.
Classic Scene
This month’s Classic Scene unmasks the secrets of The Dark Knight ’s killer bank-heist opener. How DO you get a bus inside a building?
Reviews
She was last month’s cover star and now she’s this month’s lead review – find out whether superspy flick Salt is really worth its um, you know, what’s the word…
That Ain't A Knife...
Breaking the seal on our Hot Ticket preview, it’s grindhouse gob-smacker Machete, including exclusive chats with Danny Trejo and Jessica Alba. Whom he’s kissed. Eight times.
Harry potty
More sizzling preview action: this time it’s the beginning of the end of the biggest franchise in cine-history. We quiz Master Potter himself about upping the ante…
Evil in residence
It’s never going to excite Oscar voters, yet Resident Evil is one of the most enduring action/horror franchises of the past decade. We chinwag exclusively with Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson on the set of part four, Afterlife …
Raider, uninterrupted
Angelina Jolie: My Life In Pictures. And words too, all chosen by the lady herself. “I’d love to do a sequel,” she says. But to which film? Buy it! Read it!
Genie without bottle
The Total Film Interview this month is Robin Williams. You will cry with laughter until your body is a dehydrated husk on the ground.
Lounge
Profane, hilarious, taboo-busting: and that’s just our review of Kick-Ass , teeing off this month’s home entertainment bible.
Also on the menu: Clint, Arnie, Ricky Gervais and the sequel to This Is England .