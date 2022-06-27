Top Gun: Maverick crosses $1 billion mark at the box office as Elvis debuts to $50.5 million

It's been a big weekend at the box office – Top Gun: Maverick hit $1 billion at the global box office, while Baz Lurhmann's Elvis had a global premiere of $50.5 million. Both movies were tied for first place in the US.

Already the biggest movie of Cruise's career, with his biggest debut both domestically and internationally, Top Gun: Maverick is now the first time one of the actor's films has crossed the $1 billion mark.

Meanwhile, of Elvis' $50.5 million global takings, $30.5 million came from the US box office – one of the highest debut for a non-franchise film post-pandemic, equalling the takings of The Lost City earlier in the year. Top Gun: Maverick also made $30.5 million in the US this weekend, which is all the more impressive considering it's currently in its fifth week of release.

Jurassic World Dominion held the number three spot with $26.4 million, while horror movie The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke and directed by Scott Derrickson, opened in fourth place with $23.4 million. Toy Story origin story Lightyear came in at number five with $17.7 million – a disappointing return for a family-friendly Pixar movie in its second week in cinemas.

The Top Gun sequel is likely to stay on the big screen for a while longer, too, with Cruise reportedly having the final say as to when the movie arrives on streaming. The theatrical window currently stands at 120 days, and, with box office numbers like these, it's no wonder Top Gun 2 seems here to stay in the multiplex.