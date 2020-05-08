Tomb Raider, Just Cause, and Deus Ex series included in Square Enix Stay Home & Play bundle

The latest Square Enix Stay Home & Play bundle is an absolute unit, totaling 54 games across series like Tomb Raider, Just Cause, and Deus Ex.

The entirety of the mainline Tomb Raider series up until 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider is included in the Square Enix Eidos Anthology bundle. You'll also find the whole Just Cause trilogy and every Deus Ex game bar the mobile-exclusive Deus Ex Go.

Fans of stealth games will find a lot to enjoy in the Thief series of games, meanwhile those in need of an engrossing story will love Life is Strange: Complete Season. I've also heard good things about Sleeping Dogs, which is also featured in the new Square Enix game bundle in Definitive Edition form.

All of the games mentioned above plus dozens more can be had for just under $40, which is more than enough incentive to stay home all weekend and game. This is the latest in an effort by Square Enix to encourage gamers to play their part in the fight against coronavirus by... doing what we all love to do anyway. An earlier initiative by Square Enix made 2013's Tomb Raider reboot and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris free for keeps.

It's always uplifting seeing the different ways this wonderful community is stepping up to help us get through this mess with our sanity in-tact. For more on that, do read Alyssa's round-up of all the ways the video game community is aiding in coronavirus relief efforts.

If you're looking for what you can play without spending a nickel, you'll find what you need in our list of the best free games available now.