Tom Holland set to star in Apple anthology series from A Beautiful Mind writer

Tom Holland is set to tackle multiple personality disorder in a new anthology for Apple TV Plus. Holland will play Billy Milligan, the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder - now known as dissociative identity disorder - in The Crowded Room.

The Crowded Room will be a 10-part series from A Beautiful Mind’s Akiva Goldsman, who will write and executive produce. This anthology series will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness successfully. The first season is inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

The anthology series will be the second project for Apple that Holland has been involved in to have debuted this year. Cherry, which debuted just last month, is a film that follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances.

Along with starring in The Crowded Room, Holland is will also executive produce alongside Goldsman, who will executive produce through his Weed Road Productions banner.

The next Holland-led project set to premiere this year is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is currently in post-production. The third MCU Spider-Man movie is set to debut December 17, 2021, after multiple delays due to the ongoing global pandemic, which also pushed back the release dates for Black Widow and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Until Spider-Man 3 arrives, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed.