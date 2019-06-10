Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is a mobile RPG with characters from Splinter Cell, The Division, and more

We saw a bit more on Ghost Recon Breakpoint during the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference, and immediately after we got a brief look at an all-new entry to the Tom Clancy gaming universe: Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, an upcoming free-to-play mobile RPG. As you may have deduced from the name, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is an Avengers-style mashup of different Clancy franchises, including Splinter Cell, The Division, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six.

"As they build a roster of upgradable characters including Sam Fisher, Montagne, Caveira, Nomad, and El Sueño," Ubisoft said , "players can deploy squads of five soldiers in the story-driven campaign, pit them against other players in the PVP Arena, or join forces with friends in online Guild Wars."

The gameplay snippets from the reveal trailer paint Tom Clancy's Elite Squad as an isometric strategy game with low-poly art. It looks like a turn-based kind of game, but Ubisoft confirmed that all battles are fought in real-time. With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see how the PvP feels.

Sam Fisher and the gang aside, the reveal trailer also featured Megan, an agent from The Division. Additionally, you can get access to Colonel Cole D. - AKA Walker - from Ghost Recon Breakpoint by pre-registering for the free-to-play game. You can find more details on that here . Tom Clancy's Elite Squad will be available on iOS and Android, and while Ubisoft hasn't locked in a release date, you can bet it'll be out later this year.