Titanfall servers suffer DDOS attacks which developer Respawn is investigating

Titanfall servers are suffering due to an ongoing DDOS attack, but Respawn is already working on restoring them.

While there's no official word on who's behind the DDOS attacks, the Respawn Twitter account announced that the team is already hard at work on getting the servers back up and running.

We're aware of ongoing DDOS attacks affecting @Titanfallgame.To the Titanfall community: Help is coming ASAP.April 5, 2021 See more

It might seem surprising that Titanfall servers are still busy enough to warrant either a hacker attack or the subsequent response from Respawn, given that the game is seven years old. But despite its age, and the success of Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, the original Titanfall still has a cult following of players who have stuck with it to this day.

The Titanfall subreddit has welcomed the response from Respawn, though there is some confusion as to which Titanfall game Respawn is referring to. Both Titanfall and Titanfall 2 players have reportedly been suffering DDOS attacks recently, with one Redditor claiming that Titanfall 2 streamers are coming under attack and getting booted from games.

These attacks aren’t a huge surprise to Titanfall players though, as one post claimed to highlight these vulnerabilities over 2 months ago. Still, with Respawn officially acknowledging the DDOS attack, here's hoping that this might be the end of the matter.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Titanfall in the news this past week either, as Respawn announced a few days ago that a ton of “really cool” Titanfall content would be coming to Apex Legends in Season 9.