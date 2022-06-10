Tim Drake finally addresses the elephant in the room with Batgirl

Tim Drake is about to have a really awkward Pride Month encounter… with his ex-girlfriend. As part of its month-long Pride celebration spotlighting LGBTQIA characters and stories, DC has released (opens in new tab) a short preview from DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1, with a brand new story by writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Luis Guerrero, and letterer Pat Brosseau.

DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Now that he's realized his feelings for his friend Bernard Dowd and come out as bisexual, per DC, things are looking up for Tim, and he seems genuinely happy in his new relationship. The question is, how does he admit to Stephanie Brown that he's moved on? Their split was tough, especially since they still work together as active members of the Bat family, but she's tried on multiple occasions to touch base. Unfortunately, Tim has successfully dodged every single one.

In next week's Pride special, he can't avoid her anymore.

When some of Tim's Young Justice friends go after a glowing, incorporeal elephant wreaking havoc in Gotham – in a story appropriately titled 'The Elephant In the Room' – Tim jumps in to help and ends up face to face with the Batgirls, including Stephanie – and she's furious that he hasn't been in touch. See the preview pages below for a taste of how the conversation starts.

Image 1 of 6 DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 6 DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 6 DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 6 DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 6 DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 6 DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 (Image credit: DC ) Image 1 of 6

In addition to this new story, which hints at what's to come in Robin #3, DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 also collects Fitzmartin and Ortega's story from Batman: Urban Legends where Tim embraces his bisexuality.

DC Pride: Tim Drake Special #1 hits shelves June 14.