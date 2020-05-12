Tiger King sequel episode to examine infamous Siegfried & Roy mauling

A new Tiger King episode is reportedly coming to Netflix, and it won't star Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, or any of the other infamous personalities from the earlier episodes.

Instead, the new Tiger King episode will look into the 2003 mauling of Roy Horn by a tiger. Horn made up half of the German-American entertaining duo, Siegfried & Roy.

Wildlife veterinarian and Tiger King production member Dr. James Liu told THR the Tiger King follow-up episode is being angled as a "higher-minded corrective to both the original seven-episode series as well as comedian Joel McHale’s aftershow special." What that precisely entails isn't clear, but a representative from Goode Films – the studio behind Tiger King – said Liu's characterization of the show as being more "conversational" is untrue.

Liu was reaching out to THR for contact info on Chris Lawrence, a former employee of the Siegfried & Roy’s Las Vegas show. Lawrence had publically spoken out against the duo's "romanticized" characterization of the tiger attack, and Siegfried Fischbacher later rebuked him. Liu was after a response Lawrence on the dispute, seemingly as material for the new episode.

As if that wasn't hard enough to follow, the new episode is in addition to a Nic Cage-lead scripted series, a separate series from Investigation Discovery, and the recently-released Joel McHale aftershow special. It's safe to say we've got our fill of big cat-related travesties for the foreseeable future.

