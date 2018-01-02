Thought Star Wars: The Last Jedi answered the mystery of Rey’s parents? Rian Johnson isn’t so sure…

Sure, it’s 2018 but we can’t just up and leave Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the past now, can we? The movie opened up a lot of questions about the franchise, and even saw fit to answer a few for good measure… or maybe not. The burning question of the identity of Rey’s parents was seemingly answered, but according to a new interview, Rian Johnson deliberately left things open for Star Wars 9 to conclusively answer.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Johnson was keen to go over what he’s said before, namely that Rey’s parents were never going to be a big ‘gotcha’ reveal moment, and that Rey would “have to find [her] own place in the world.” Except, that’s not all he had to say.

With an eye towards the future, Johnson revealed that you can never say never when it comes to Star Wars retcons and revelations. After all, *shudder* CGI Original Trilogy Jabba is still a thing. “Anything’s still open, and I’m not writing the next film. [J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] are doing it,” reveals The Last Jedi director, with an answer which probably has half the Star Wars fanbase sitting up with excitement, and the other half putting their fingers in their ears and screaming la-la-la, I can’t hear you.

It does beg the question as to whether the new trilogy is all that coherent in its storytelling. Surely the story group behind the curtain has it all figured out and won’t let Star Wars 9 inconsistently undermine The Last Jedi’s big moments.

Personally, the ‘mystery’ (if you want to call it that) of Rey’s parents is over and done with. That chapter has been settled and you’d hope that Star Wars 9 doesn’t re-tread that well-worn path after the whispers and wonderings that surrounded the build-up to The Last Jedi. As we all know by now, that’s only going to end in disappointment.

Image: Lucasfilm