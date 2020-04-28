Taika Waititi looks on the positive side of Thor: Love and Thunder’s release date delay

Thor: Love and Thunder has been, like every movie in Marvel Phase 4, delayed substantially due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing. While we may be impatiently awaiting the next instalment in the Thor franchise, director Taika Waititi is busy perfecting the script. Not that he can tell us anything about its contents...

"No, I can’t. I can’t at all," Waititi says when asked about whether he can discuss Thor: Love and Thunder by our sister publication Total Film magazine in the upcoming issue. "But the other thing is, there are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that.

"We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."

Expect Thor: Love and Thunder – which star Chris Hemsworth recently called "insane" – to be a finely tuned comedy when it finally reaches cinemas in February 2022. In the meantime, you can next catch Waititi alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming movie Free Guy, in cinemas December 11, 2020.

You can read the extended interview with Waititi – plus conversations with Free Guy stars Jodie Comer, Reynolds, and Joe Keery – in the upcoming issue of Total Film, which hits shelves and digital on Friday, May 1. You can subscribe online here.

(Image credit: Future)

If you can’t make it to the shops, you can order a copy of the print magazine from this link from Friday. You can also subscribe to Total Film digitally on your tablet, and there’s currently an offer that allows you to get your first five digital issues for just £5/$5/€5. Head to this link to sign up (Black Widow issue available from April 3). Terms and conditions apply, offer runs until April 30, 2020. If you subscribe, you can get exclusive covers like the one below.