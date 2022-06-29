Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi hilariously explain why Loki won't show up in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi have hilariously "explained" why Tom Hiddleston doesn't make an appearance as Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ever since the Marvel sequel was announced, MCU fans have wondered whether Thor's mischievous brother would show up in the movie. He was in Thor (2011), and its follow-ups The Dark World and Ragnarok, so it stands to reason, right?

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend (opens in new tab), Hemsworth was asked whether he would show up, to which he joked: "He didn't want to be involved. He said 'I hate all of you, and in particular me,' and I was like, 'That's a shame.'"

"That's it. I mean, how many times can we kill him?" the actor added, noting how Thor's version of Loki died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, in the time-hopping Avengers: Endgame, a variant of the naughty anti-hero managed to escape his reality with the Tesseract, which led to the events of his spin-off series Loki.

"We love Tom. We love Tom. Yeah. But he's dead. Not him, but the character of Loki," Hemsworth teased. "No, no, he's just dead to us," Waititi, who also returns to voice Thor's ally Korg in Love and Thunder, chimed in, before Hemsworth laughed: "He's obviously dead to us, as far as friendship goes."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Also starring the likes of Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Tessa Thompson (as King Valkyrie), Russell Crowe (as Zeus), and Christian Bale (as Gorr the God Butcher), Thor: Love and Thunder sees the titular Asgardian try to figure out what his life's purpose is – all while navigating the surprise return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who's curiously started wielding Mjolnir and going by 'Mighty Thor'.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to release on July 7 in the UK, and a day later in the US. If you don't have time to rewatch every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of time, then jog your memory as to what's been going down with our breakdown of the MCU timeline.