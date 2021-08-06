This week we explore Ariana Grande, Fortnite, Suicide Squad, and more in Totally Rated

There's a brand new episode of Totally Rated here, which is Future's news and reviews show brought to you by GamesRadar and our sister sites.

The new episode - which you can watch above - this week is focused on Ariana Grande performing in Fortnite this weekend, along with new releases in tech, movies, and gaming.

In tech this week, the company known as Nothing (yes really), debuted its first earbuds. Over on T3, Yasmine Crossland explored the Nothing Ear (1)'s mostly transparent design, intuitive app, and satisfying battery life.

"So the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds promised a lot and while they are fantastic affordable buds, they aren't quite going to be ruling the true wireless market just yet. Despite that though, I do really like them."

Crossland admits that they're not going to defeat the Apple AirPods, but the fact that they are much more affordable, also adds an extra incentive for people to check out Nothing's earpods.

In movies, Suicide Squad is now out in the US and UK, which is the from director James Gunn. According to TechRadar's Alex Metz, said that "given the santised nature of recent superhero adventures, James Gunn's first DC joyride is absolutely worth the ticket price".

Our own The Suicide Squad review from Total Film agreed with Metz, with both sites awarding the movie four stars. According to our reviewer, Neil Smith, the "Task Force X has the X factor in James Gunn’s lively, funny, and very bloody improvement on a DC disappointment."

The episode also takes a look back at our original review for Darksiders 3, which is available for free now through Xbox Live Gold. Grab it while you can.

New episodes of Totally Rated arrive every Friday, so tune in for more weekly roundups across tech, gaming, and entertainment!